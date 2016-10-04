Czech team summons 3 more footballers for match vs Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Czech national team, which will play against the Azerbaijani team in the World Cup qualifying group stage, has called 3 more players to join the team.

Report informs citing the website of the Football Association of the Czech Republic, coach Karel Jarolim has called midfielders Jaromir Zmrhal (Slavia) and Lukáš Droppa (Tom, Russia) and forward Milan Skoda (Slavia) to play for the team.

Zmrhal and Droppa were summoned to the national team for the first time in their careers. Skoda played for the Czech Republic national team last year. Jarolim stated that the midfielders will participate in the team's camp starting today. However, Skoda has health problems. The forward will undergo a medical examination at his club. In case of a positive result, he will join the national team.

Notably, Czech Republic - Azerbaijan match will be held in Ostrava on October 11. The game will start at 22:45 Baku time. In addition to Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, Germany, San Marino, Norway and Northern Ireland also participate in Group C.