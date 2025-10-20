FIFA's Croatian referee appointed to Azerbaijani national team's match for first time

Croatian FIFA referee Igor Pajač has been appointed for the first time to a match involving the Azerbaijan national team in UEFA tournaments.

According to Report, the referee will officiate the third-round match of the main stage of the UEFA Champions League between Athletic and Qarabag in Spain.

This match will also be the first for the 40-year-old referee in the main stage of the continent"s top club competition.

The Athletic – Qarabag match will take place on October 22 at 20:45 Baku time.