Real Madrid awards Cristiano Ronaldo

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Cristiano Ronaldo has been presented with a special award to celebrate the forward becoming Real Madrid's all-time top scorer.

Though official records have him level with Raul at 323 goals after his midweek brace against Malmo, Real Madrid and Ronaldo himself count an effort in 2010 that deflected off team-mate Pepe before finding the net.

Real's talisman expressed his pride at breaking the record.

Ronaldo was joined at the ceremony by his team-mates, manager Rafael Benitez, son Cristiano Jr. and mother Dolores, many of whom he thanked for their roles in his success.