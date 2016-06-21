Coach of "Samtredia" FC: "Gabala" is a mid-level team"

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I know very little about the “Gabala" FC. In spite of this, I know that last season it came out in the group stage of the Europa League and became the bronze prize-winner of Azerbaijan’s championship."

Report informs, head coach of the Georgian club "Samtredia", Gia Tsetsadze said, estimating the chances. Notably, this team will be a rival of "Gabala" FC in the classification round of the Europa League.

In an interview with local media, the head coach said about equal chances at a meeting with a representative of Azerbaijan: "I think that "Gabala" is a mid-level opponent. The club is not very strong, but not weak. To be honest, we do not intend to get into the group stage. The chances are 50/50. However, logically, one of the parties has to be above the other and win. Naturally, we will fight to have more fans in the Europa League, and continue our way."

Notably, Baku match between "Gabala" and "Samtredia" will be held on June 30, and the return game is scheduled a week later at David Abashidze stadium in Zestafoni.