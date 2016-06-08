Chingiz Abdullayev: We have to pass at least two stages with Vali Gasimov - INTERVIEW

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency presents an interview with the Chairman of Supervisory Board of 'Neftchi' FC, Chingiz Abdullayev.

- The Supervisory Board met a few days ago. What did the meeting discuss?

- It was decided that Vali Gasimov would remain a head coach. The recent games have showed his good work. Thus we decided that Gasimov had to remain at that position and continue working with the players. In addition, he has been working as a sport director so he knows the sports team well.

- Do you think it will be possible to succeed in the Champions League with Vali Gasimov?

- We have to pass at least two stages. But of course, we want to further succeed. At present, Gasimov performs at two positions. At the meeting of the Supervisory Board we decided to invite somebody else to the second position - the post of director - so he helps us.

- Some time ago, a member of the Supervisory Board Samad Gurbanov has stressed importance of strengthening all positions. Are there any candidates to these positions yet?

- Of course ... We would like to invite 3-4 players from abroad. But this issue is not about bringing whoever you want. Within a few months, we have been considering the candidates, watching them playing and negotiating. Of course, we want to strengthen the team. Some contracts with foreign players have already ended. We have to invite new players instead of them. Over selection we plan to reinforce the team. However, we have always targeted at having Azerbaijani players as the main part of such a team as Neftchi which is considered a national brand. If you’ve paid attention, you could see how many local players there were in the final match of the Azerbaijan Cup in 2014-2015 season and in 2015-2016 season. We believe that this path is right. At present, Neftchi is one of the youngest teams. There are a lot of 20-21 year-old players in the team. But, at the same time, we do not say that we don’t need foreign players. Of course we need them. But on the other hand, we want more and more local players to perform in the team. We want to give them a chance to play well and continue their careers in European clubs. For instance, footballers of neighboring Georgia perform in stronger championships. I don’t think Azerbaijani players are weaker.

- A member of the supervisory board Samad Gurbanov said that transition of Slovenian and Portuguese players to Neftchi was on the agenda. In general, which countries are the negotiated footballers from?

- I know it as well, but I'm a lawyer, thus I cannot reveal names before signing a contract. The players themselves do not want it. Of course, if we're negotiating, then, the issue has not been resolved yet, so we cannot say anything. But not only players from Slovenia and Portugal, we are negotiating with players from other countries. We want to get good players.

To what extent is transition of Kamran Agayev and Vugar Nadirov, who’ve left Inter, possible?

- I cannot say a word about it now. Because they have not passed to Neftchi yet. If they passed, I would say. I am not holding talks with any player myself. This work is done by trainers and selectioners. But today, these footballers are not in the team, what can I say? If they did not come, thus the parties could not reach an agreement.

- Is transition of Ruslan Abishov who left Gabala on the agenda?

- I am aware of the option of Abishov’s passing to Neftchi. But again, we announce those who are accepted to the team. If we do not accept him, what can I say? Maybe he did not want, maybe it was impossible to negotiate? The Supervisory Board is discussing the players who are to sign a contract with us.

- You have not announced the budget even though you have discussed it on the Supervisory Board...

- We will announce the budget. SOCAR provides great assistance to us. First of all, I would like to express my great gratitude to former club president Sadig Sadigov. I have always said and will say that worked hard and did a lot for Neftchi. But we had some problems. Some players complained with Neftchi. On the other hand, we have been constructing our training base. This year we have to complete the construction. A large part of the funds was allocated to the construction of the base. A lot of work is being carried out with great responsibility. We intend to complete the base on the occasion of Neftchi’s 80th anniversary. We will announce other expenses as well and submit our budget to AFFA. By printing the budget will be the first club to announce to everyone. We will be the first club which announces its expenditures. I do not see any problem in announcing the budget. But compared to other clubs, Neftchi’s expenditures are higher. The main goal is to complete the construction of the base. We have set this goal and have to fulfill this task.