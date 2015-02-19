Candidate for membership of Executive Committee of AFFA put forward

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Firudin Gurbanov nominated to posts AFFA Executive Committee after the resignation of Elmar Gasimov

Report informs citing the official website of the Federation, in a letter to AFFA, E. Gasimov announced his intention to resign from the membership of the Executive Committee due to a busy schedule.

Prior to this, Professional Football League Vagif Sadigov nominated for membership in the AFFA EC.

Elections will be held at the upcoming March 6, 2015 next conference of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan.

Under the Charter of AFFA football associations of Social organizations represented on the Executive Committee by two persons.

F. Gurbanov is the Deputy Minister of Education.