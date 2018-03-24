Belorussian defender: "Azerbaijani national team surprised us"

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ "We are glad that we achieved a positive result.It seems to me that we could not win a long time. We have fulfilled our main task. "

Report informs, football player of the national team of Belarus Igor Shitov said after the victory over the national team of Azerbaijan 1: 0 in the friendly match in Baku.

The 32-year-old defender also spoke about the problems in terms of the game: "Of course, there are questions about the game, but first you need to win, and then show the game."

Asked about the fact that Igor Shitov had the opportunity to play both as a defender and as a midfielder in the match where it seemed that the Azerbaijani national team purposefully kicking the ball to the opponent's zone, the football player noted: "Yes, at first we did not know how we would play, there was a small panic, then we sorted it out and no one panicked, tried to close the zones, I think we come through".

Igor Shitov, who held the 55th match in the national team of Belarus, commented on the performance of the Azerbaijani team: "From the very first minute the opponent made us think how to defend ourselves, they surprised us. But in general, the opponent was in our power. "

Notably, I. Shitov was on the field until the end of the friendly match.