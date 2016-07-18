Baku hosts last seminar of UEFA courses

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ The last seminar was held in Baku on "UEFA Certificate in Football Management" training courses.

Report informs referring to the AFFA's official website, AFFA officials, representatives of Azerbaijani clubs and international football organizations, as well as representatives of Iran, Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia attended the event.

Upon completion of trainings, the participants took an exam and were awarded with certificates. President of "Sumgayit" FC Kamran Guliyev and Vice-president of "Khazar-Lankaran" FC Tuygun Nadirov are also among the certificate awardees.

The goal of the program is to increase the knowledge of sport, especially football management among UEFA members and partners

Program is organized with the support of Swiss Graduate School of the Public Administration and held in different UEFA's member countries.