Azerbaijani national team takes 7 steps up at FIFA ranking

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA announced the new rating teams of the world. Report informs, Azerbaijani national team took 7 steps up compared to the last month. Currently, the team ranks 108th with 302 points.

As competitors in the qualifying group stage of Euro 2016, Croatia ranks the 14th with 1023, Italy 17th with 1001 points, Norway the 67th with 495, Bulgaria the 68th with 489 points , Malta the 158th with 157 points.

The first steps of the list changed. Argentina took 2 steps up and ranked the first with 1473 points while German took the 2nd place with 1411 points and Belgium the 3rd with 1244.