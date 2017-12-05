Azerbaijan's Qarabag to play with Roma in Italy today

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today Qarabag team is playing its last match in the Champions League of 2017/2018 season.

Report informs the team managed by Gurban Gurbanov will be guest of Roma in the VI round of group stage.

Qarabag which came down in history as the first Azerbaijani club to qualify for Champions League this season, lost three matches out of five. Aghdam club lost to English club Chelsea both the home and away matches (0:6, 0:4), and lost to Rome in Baku (1:2).

Though the match in Roma has formal nature for Qarabag it is important in terms of club’s image.

VI round, C group

5 December

23:45. Roma (Italy) – Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

Referee: Tobias Stieler

Assistant referees: Mike Pickel, Jan Seidel

Additional assistant referees: Bastian Dankert, Harm Osmers

Fourth official: Christian Gittelmann (All from Germany)

Rome. Olympic stadium

Standings: Chelsea – 10, Roma – 8, Atletico – 6, Qarabag – 2.