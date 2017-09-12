 Top
    Azerbaijan's Qarabag to compete in Champions League group stage for first time

    Aghdam club’s rival will be London’s Chelsea© Qarabagh

    Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today Qarabag team will compete for the first time in the history of Azerbaijan in the Champions League on the 2017-2018 season.

    Report informs, Aghdam club will be the guest of Chelsea in the capital of England. Group C teams will play at Stemford Bric stadium at 22:45 Baku time.

    Champions League, Group stage

    Group C

    22:45. Chelsea (England) - Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

    Referee: Anastasios Sidiropoulos

    Line-ups: Polyxronis Kostaras, Lazaros Dimitriadis

    Additional assistant referees: Haralambos Kalakeropoulos, Aleksandros Aretopoulos

    Fourth official: Damianos Eftimiadis (all Greece)

    Judge-inspector: Paulius Malinauskas (Lithuania)

    UEFA representative: Michal Martyniak (Slovakia)

    London Stemford Bric Stadium

