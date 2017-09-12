Azerbaijan's Qarabag to compete in Champions League group stage for first time

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today Qarabag team will compete for the first time in the history of Azerbaijan in the Champions League on the 2017-2018 season.
Report informs, Aghdam club will be the guest of Chelsea in the capital of England. Group C teams will play at Stemford Bric stadium at 22:45 Baku time.
Champions League, Group stage
Group C
22:45. Chelsea (England) - Qarabag (Azerbaijan)
Referee: Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Line-ups: Polyxronis Kostaras, Lazaros Dimitriadis
Additional assistant referees: Haralambos Kalakeropoulos, Aleksandros Aretopoulos
Fourth official: Damianos Eftimiadis (all Greece)
Judge-inspector: Paulius Malinauskas (Lithuania)
UEFA representative: Michal Martyniak (Slovakia)
London Stemford Bric Stadium
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook