Azerbaijan's Qarabag to compete in Champions League group stage for first time

© Qarabagh

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today Qarabag team will compete for the first time in the history of Azerbaijan in the Champions League on the 2017-2018 season.

Report informs, Aghdam club will be the guest of Chelsea in the capital of England. Group C teams will play at Stemford Bric stadium at 22:45 Baku time.

Champions League, Group stage

Group C

22:45. Chelsea (England) - Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

Referee: Anastasios Sidiropoulos

Line-ups: Polyxronis Kostaras, Lazaros Dimitriadis

Additional assistant referees: Haralambos Kalakeropoulos, Aleksandros Aretopoulos

Fourth official: Damianos Eftimiadis (all Greece)

Judge-inspector: Paulius Malinauskas (Lithuania)

UEFA representative: Michal Martyniak (Slovakia)

London Stemford Bric Stadium