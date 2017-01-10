Azerbaijan-Germany match tickets put for sale online

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tickets sale have launched for Azerbaijan-Germany match in Baku, which will be held within the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Report informs citing the website of AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan), tickets can be found at http://tickets.affa.az/.

Sale of the tickets at box offices will start on February 1.

The ticket price changes at 2 - 20 AZN, depending on the sectors. Entrance to VIP sectors is 50 AZN.

Notably, the match will be held at the Republican Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov on March 26, at 20:00 Baku time.