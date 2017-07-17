Appointments for return matches of Azerbaijani clubs at Europa League named

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ All the appointments for return matches of the Azerbaijani clubs in the II qualification stage of Europa League, have been determined.
Report informs, "Zira's" home and "Inter's" and "Gabala's" away matches will be judged by the Georgian, Lithuanian and Romanian referees.
Europa League, II qualification stage
Return matches
21:00. "Zira" (Azerbaijan) "Astra" (Giurgiu, Romania)
Chief referee: Georgi Vadachkoriya
Linesmen: Zaza Menteshashvili, Georgi Elikashvili
Fourth referee: Goga Kikacheishvili (all are Georgia)
UEFA representative: Targo Kaldoya (Estonia)
Referee-inspector: Sergey Zuyev (Russia)
Baku, "Dalgha Arena"
21:30. "Fola Esch" (Luxembourg) - "Inter" (Baku, Azerbaijan)
Chief referee: Donatas Rumsas
Linesmen: Alexander Radius, Vladimir Gerasimov
Fourthreferee: Robertas Smitas (all are Lithuanian)
UEFA representative: Alvaro Albino (Portugal)
Referee-inspector: Vasily Melnichuk (Ukraine)
Esch-sur-Alzette, "Emil Maryus" stadium
23:30. "Jagellonia" (Poland) - "Gabala" (Azerbaijan)
Chief referee: Konstantin Sebastian Koltesku
Linesmen: Radu Adrian Stefan Ginguljak, Vladimir Urzitsa
Fourth referee: George Katalin Gaman (all are Romanian)
UEFA representative: Jean Paul Mievis (Belgium)
Referee-inspector:Goran Mihalyevich (Montenegro)
Belostok, "Miejski" stadium
Notably, in the first match, "Zira" lost with the score of 0:2, and "Inter" won with the score of 1:0. "Gabala" made a draw - 1:1.
