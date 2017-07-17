Appointments for return matches of Azerbaijani clubs at Europa League named

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ All the appointments for return matches of the Azerbaijani clubs in the II qualification stage of Europa League, have been determined.

Report informs, "Zira's" home and "Inter's" and "Gabala's" away matches will be judged by the Georgian, Lithuanian and Romanian referees.

Europa League, II qualification stage

Return matches

21:00. "Zira" (Azerbaijan) "Astra" (Giurgiu, Romania)

Chief referee: Georgi Vadachkoriya

Linesmen: Zaza Menteshashvili, Georgi Elikashvili

Fourth referee: Goga Kikacheishvili (all are Georgia)

UEFA representative: Targo Kaldoya (Estonia)

Referee-inspector: Sergey Zuyev (Russia)

Baku, "Dalgha Arena"

21:30. "Fola Esch" (Luxembourg) - "Inter" (Baku, Azerbaijan)

Chief referee: Donatas Rumsas

Linesmen: Alexander Radius, Vladimir Gerasimov

Fourthreferee: Robertas Smitas (all are Lithuanian)

UEFA representative: Alvaro Albino (Portugal)

Referee-inspector: Vasily Melnichuk (Ukraine)

Esch-sur-Alzette, "Emil Maryus" stadium

23:30. "Jagellonia" (Poland) - "Gabala" (Azerbaijan)

Chief referee: Konstantin Sebastian Koltesku

Linesmen: Radu Adrian Stefan Ginguljak, Vladimir Urzitsa

Fourth referee: George Katalin Gaman (all are Romanian)

UEFA representative: Jean Paul Mievis (Belgium)

Referee-inspector:Goran Mihalyevich (Montenegro)

Belostok, "Miejski" stadium

Notably, in the first match, "Zira" lost with the score of 0:2, and "Inter" won with the score of 1:0. "Gabala" made a draw - 1:1.