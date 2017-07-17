 Top
    Appointments for return matches of Azerbaijani clubs at Europa League named

    Matches will be judged by Georgian, Lithuanian and Romanian referees

    Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ All the appointments for return matches of the Azerbaijani clubs in the II qualification stage of Europa League, have been determined. 

    Report informs, "Zira's" home and "Inter's" and "Gabala's" away matches will be judged by the Georgian, Lithuanian and Romanian referees.

    Europa League, II qualification stage

    Return matches

    21:00. "Zira" (Azerbaijan) "Astra" (Giurgiu, Romania)

    Chief referee: Georgi Vadachkoriya

    Linesmen: Zaza Menteshashvili, Georgi Elikashvili

    Fourth referee: Goga Kikacheishvili (all are Georgia)

    UEFA representative: Targo Kaldoya (Estonia)

    Referee-inspector: Sergey Zuyev (Russia)

    Baku, "Dalgha Arena"

    21:30. "Fola Esch" (Luxembourg) - "Inter" (Baku, Azerbaijan)

    Chief referee: Donatas Rumsas

    Linesmen: Alexander Radius, Vladimir Gerasimov

    Fourthreferee: Robertas Smitas (all are Lithuanian)

    UEFA representative: Alvaro Albino (Portugal)

    Referee-inspector: Vasily Melnichuk (Ukraine)

    Esch-sur-Alzette, "Emil Maryus" stadium

    23:30. "Jagellonia" (Poland) - "Gabala" (Azerbaijan)

    Chief referee: Konstantin Sebastian Koltesku

    Linesmen: Radu Adrian Stefan Ginguljak, Vladimir Urzitsa

    Fourth referee: George Katalin Gaman (all are Romanian)

    UEFA representative: Jean Paul Mievis (Belgium)

    Referee-inspector:Goran Mihalyevich (Montenegro)

    Belostok, "Miejski" stadium

    Notably, in the first match, "Zira" lost with the score of 0:2, and "Inter" won with the score of 1:0. "Gabala" made a draw - 1:1. 

