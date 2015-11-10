​AFFA punishes players who joined the mass fight

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA Disciplinary Committee issued its decision in connection with the mass fight that occurred at the match of Kapaz - Inter Azerbaijani Championship among the players under 17.

Report informs, there was a fight among the players in the 90 + 3 minutes.

The reason of the argument started since the Inter player Ilyas Ilyasov insulted one player of the opposing team.

Then, the argument escalated into a fight. The head coach had to chase off Ilyas Ilyasov and Kapaz's players Sabit Guliyev, Farid Aliyev and Ali Karimov involved in the fight.

AFFA Disciplinary Committee disqualified the Inter's player for 3 games and three Kapaz's footballers for 5 games.