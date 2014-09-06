 Top
    ​AFFA President met with members of the National team

    Rovnag Abdullayev wished Azerbaijani footballers good luck in their first encounter in the “Euro-2016” qualifying round

    Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ /The president of Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) Rovnag Abdullayev

    met with members of the National team in Azerbaijan Football Academy.

    Report informs, Rovnag Abdullayev wished Azerbaijani footballers good luck in their first encounter in the “Euro-2016” qualifying round which is planned on September 9 and gave them relevant instructions and recommendations.

    Azerbaijan will face Bulgaria in their first encounter in the “Euro-2016” qualifying round in Baku on September 9 at "Bakcell Arena" against Bulgaria. They have been training since September 5.

