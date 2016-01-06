AFFA imposes transfer ban to debtor clubs

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) Discipline Committee imposed transfer ban to clubs, which are in debt to Professional Football League (PFL).

Report informs, in today's meeting, decision was adopted based on letter addressed to the committee by the PFL.

In the letter, existence of unpaid debts of clubs, playing in Azerbaijani Premier League (excluding 'Karabakh'), consisting of membership fee for mercenaries and penalties, to PFL as well as January 29, 2016 as deadline for payment was mentioned.

As well as PFL appealed to Disciplinary Committee regarding banning registration of new football players (local and mercenary) and participation of its mercenaries in following tours, against clubs, not paying their debt till defined date.

Taking above-mentioned into consideration, Discipline Committee banned registration of new football players (local and mercenary) and participation of its mercenaries in following tours, against clubs against clubs, not paying their debt to PFL till January 29, 2016.

Penalties for clubs paying debt will be invalid.