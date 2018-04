Baku. 26 February.REPORT.AZ/ On occasion with the 23th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide AFFA personnel paid a visit to "Cry of Mother" monument built to the memory of the Khojaly victims at Khatai district of Baku city.

Report informs referring to the official website of the Federation, also members of the Azerbaijani U-15 national team attended the commemoration ceremony. They honored memory of Khojaly martyrs there.