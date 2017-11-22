AFFA Disciplinary Committee punishes Qarabag and Kapaz players

© Report

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Qarabag goalkeeper Ibrahim Šehić was punished by the AFFA Disciplinary Committee for three games.

Report informs, violent conduct of the goalkeeper from Bosnia and Herzegovina at Azerbaijan Premier League XII round match with Sumgayit caused the punishment.

Kicking rival player in the 30th minute of the game, Šehić directly received red card. The Disciplinary Committee punished Qarabag with a fine of 2,400 AZN, missing last two games this year and first round match next year.

5 players of Sumgayit club received a yellow card in this match and caused damage of 800 AZN to the club.

Another penalty is related to Kapaz - Sabail match. Four footballers of both clubs received a yellow card and the club fined 800 AZN. Dedimar Ferreira, directly receiving red card in the 5th minute of the game for violent conduct, will miss 3 games with a fine of 2,400 AZN to Kapaz.