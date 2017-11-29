 Top
    AFFA Disciplinary Committee fines Qarabag FC

    Aghdam representative fined 800 AZN

    Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA Disciplinary Committee punished Qarabag FC.

    Report informs, the reason is connected with the fact that four players of Aghdam club have received yellow cards on the match against Zira in the XIII round of Azerbaijan Premier League (APL).

    According to decision, the club was fined 800 AZN. The away match ended with the victory of Qarabag 3:2.

    Notably, this was the only punishment applied by the AFFA Disciplinary Committee regarding the APL's last round.

