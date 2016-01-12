​AFFA Coaches Committee to observe Premier League winter camp

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA Coaches Committee will observe the winter training camp and matches of the Premier League clubs.

Report was informed by the committee chairman Vagif Sadigov.

He held a meeting with members of the committee on January 12. It was decided that the coach of the national team Robert Prosinecki and his assistants will continue their activities in the capital after observing training camp in Antalya, Turkey: "We will observe CBC Sport Cup games here. The first meeting in this regard will be Neftchi."

The committee chairman said that they will keep Azerbaijan U-19 national team in the center of attention even after the training camp.

Sadigov stated that candidates for the 5th place for the committee member would be announced after the meeting with AFFA leadership: "We have determined candidates and submitted them to AFFA. New members will be known after the meeting. However, the timing of the meeting has not been fixed yet."