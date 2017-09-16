40,000 tickets sold to Qarabag-Roma match

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Sale of tickets for the first home match of Qarabag against Roma as part of the Champions League group stage continues.

Report informs referring to the official website of Agdam representative, up to now 40,000 tickets have been sold.

Fans can purchase tickets at the points mentioned below and online at iTicket.az. Identity card must be provided when purchasing tickets.

Ticket Prices:

VIP - 50 AZN

Category 1 - 20 AZN

Category 2 - 10 AZN

Category 3 - 5 AZN

Category 4 - 2 AZN

Sales centers:

ASAN Service Centers

Cash register at Heydar Aliyev Palace

28 Mall

Ganjlik Mall

Park Bulvar (Qarabag FK Fanshop)

M.Rasulzade 3 (near Azerbaijan cinema)

Bul-Bul Avenue, Nizami str. (Near Nizami cinema)

Uzeyir Hajibeyov str.69x (behind the Government House)

Notably, "Qarabag" - "Roma" match starts on September 27 at 20:00.