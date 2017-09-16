 Top
    40,000 tickets sold to Qarabag-Roma match

    Ticket sales are ongoing

    Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Sale of tickets for the first home match of Qarabag against Roma as part of the Champions League group stage continues.

    Report informs referring to the official website of Agdam representative, up to now 40,000 tickets have been sold.

    Fans can purchase tickets at the points mentioned below and online at iTicket.az. Identity card must be provided when purchasing tickets.

    Ticket Prices:

    VIP - 50 AZN

    Category 1 - 20 AZN

    Category 2 - 10 AZN

    Category 3 - 5 AZN

    Category 4 - 2 AZN

    Sales centers:

    ASAN Service Centers

    Cash register at Heydar Aliyev Palace

    28 Mall

    Ganjlik Mall

    Park Bulvar (Qarabag FK Fanshop)

    M.Rasulzade 3 (near Azerbaijan cinema)

    Bul-Bul Avenue, Nizami str. (Near Nizami cinema)

    Uzeyir Hajibeyov str.69x (behind the Government House)

    Notably, "Qarabag" - "Roma" match starts on September 27 at 20:00.

