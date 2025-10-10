2026 World Cup: Azerbaijan national team to face France today in Paris
Football
- 10 October, 2025
- 09:44
The Azerbaijan national football team will play its next match today in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.
According to Report, the Azerbaijani team, coached by Aykhan Abbasov and competing in Group D, will face France in Paris.
The match will kick off at 18:00 (GMT+4) Baku time at the Parc des Princes stadium and will be officiated by Norwegian FIFA referee Rohit Saggi.
France currently leads the group with 6 points. Iceland is in second place with 3 points, while Ukraine and Azerbaijan share third and fourth positions with 1 point each.
Latest News
10:10
One-on-one meeting between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan held in DushanbeForeign policy
10:07
Ilham Aliyev arrives at Palace of Nations in Dushanbe to participate in meeting of CIS Council of Heads of StateForeign policy
09:56
Pakistan military kills 30 militants involved in attack that killed 11 soldiersOther countries
09:49
Azerbaijan's progress in achieving SDGs highlighted at UNGA sessionForeign policy
09:48
Price of Azerbaijani oil drops by over 1%Energy
09:44
2026 World Cup: Azerbaijan national team to face France today in ParisFootball
09:30
Nobel Peace Prize winner to be announced todayOther countries
09:25
CBA currency exchange rates (10.10.2025)Finance
09:22