2026 World Cup: Azerbaijan national team to face France today in Paris

The Azerbaijan national football team will play its next match today in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.

According to Report, the Azerbaijani team, coached by Aykhan Abbasov and competing in Group D, will face France in Paris.

The match will kick off at 18:00 (GMT+4) Baku time at the Parc des Princes stadium and will be officiated by Norwegian FIFA referee Rohit Saggi.

France currently leads the group with 6 points. Iceland is in second place with 3 points, while Ukraine and Azerbaijan share third and fourth positions with 1 point each.