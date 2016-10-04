 Top
    13-year-old boy played at U-20 football championship

    According to the club's official website the diminutive playmaker didn’t look out of place

    Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Karamoko Kader Dembele has made his debut for the Celtic Under-20 side - at the age of just 13.

    Report informs, the barely teenage namesake of senior squad striker Moussa replaced Jack Aitchison in the 81st-minute of the Development Squad's 3-1 win over Hearts.

    Young Dembele was a shock inclusion in the squad at Cappielow and joined the big boys when he came on for Aitchison - himself only 16 years old.

    The opportunity arose when Celtic’s Development Squad was decimated by international call-ups but as the adage goes, if you're good enough you're old enough.

    And according to the club's official website "the diminutive playmaker didn’t look out of place".

