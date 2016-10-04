13-year-old boy played at U-20 football championship

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Karamoko Kader Dembele has made his debut for the Celtic Under-20 side - at the age of just 13.
Report informs, the barely teenage namesake of senior squad striker Moussa replaced Jack Aitchison in the 81st-minute of the Development Squad's 3-1 win over Hearts.
Young Dembele was a shock inclusion in the squad at Cappielow and joined the big boys when he came on for Aitchison - himself only 16 years old.
The opportunity arose when Celtic’s Development Squad was decimated by international call-ups but as the adage goes, if you're good enough you're old enough.
And according to the club's official website "the diminutive playmaker didn’t look out of place".
Sport DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook