    Velocity of manat in Azerbaijan reached its maximum of 3 years

    The velocity of manat totaled 4,54 points on May 1 of this year

    Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Velocity of national currency in Azerbaijan reached its maximum of 3 years.

    Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan on May 1 of this year, the velocity of manat amounted to 4,54 points. It is the highest rate since February 2012.

    Ratio of GDP to the money supply in circulation calculated by multiplying to inflation.

    "On may 1, the nominal decline observed in GDP growth rate and final ratio increased as a result of reduction of money supply in circulation", experts said.

