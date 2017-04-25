Turkish Central Bank unlikely to change interest rate tomorrow

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's Central Bank is not expected to change interest rate and percentages of other financial instruments in a meeting on April 26.

Report informs referring to Bloomberg, survey of the agency among 7 foreign and 14 local financial institutions reveals that most of economists don’t expect any changes from tomorrow’s meeting.

However, Dutch ING Bank analyst Petr Krpata expects the late liquidity window lending rate to rise by 0.75 percent to make 12.5%.

Notably, in last meeting of the Turkey's Central Bank on March 16, late liquidity lending rate was increased from 11% to 11.75%.

Report’s expert group informs that if the interest rate will not be raised in tomorrow meeting, US-dollar rate may climb over 3.60 TRY/USD.