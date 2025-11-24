Turkic states establish Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions

The Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions of the Turkic States (TÜRKSAI) has been established with the participation of the heads of the supreme audit bodies of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts.

A delegation led by the Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts, Vugar Gulmammadov, traveled to Istanbul to attend the meeting dedicated to the creation of TÜRKSAI.

At the opening of the meeting, President of the Turkish Court of Accounts Metin Yener emphasized that the growing political and economic influence of the Turkic world further increases the responsibility of supreme audit institutions, highlighting the importance of joint audits.

Yener expressed confidence that cooperation among audit institutions of countries with shared history, roots, and values would be further strengthened within the framework of the newly established TÜRKSAI. Afterwards, the heads of the participating audit institutions delivered speeches.

In his address, Gulmammadov thanked the leadership of the Turkish Court of Accounts for the professional organization of the meeting. He noted that today the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is not only a platform for cultural and economic cooperation but also a real power center emerging on the global stage.

He stressed that Turkic states are heirs of the same geography, culture, and common history, and underlined that strengthening mutual exchange of experience is one of the main priorities. The chairman also presented several important directions considered vital for the organization's activities.

At the conclusion of the event, TÜRKSAI was formally established with the participation of the heads of the supreme audit institutions of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. The Founding Declaration was signed by the leaders of the five countries' audit institutions.