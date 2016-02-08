Taxes Ministry makes new personnel changes

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/Taxes Ministry has made next personnel changes.

Report informs, in accordance with the order of Minister of Taxes Fazil Mammadov, tax service councillor Elchin Baylar Baylarov has been appointed to the post of new Chief of the Main Office for Tax Debt Collection and Work with Territorial Tax Authorities.

In accordance with another order of the Taxes Ministry, the Main Office for Internal Security and Department for Information Technologies and Software will be directly controlled by the minister.

Main Legal Department, Finance-Economy Department, Human Resources Department and Accounting Department will be supervised by Deputy Minister Sahir Mammadkhanov.

Another Deputy Minister Sahib Alakbarov will control the Apparatus of the ministry, Main Office for Taxpayer Service and Analytical-Information Department.