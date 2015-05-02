Takehiko Nakao: We are ready to cooperate with AIIB in various sectors

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ "We are ready to cooperate with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in various sectors."Report informs, bank's president Takehiko Nakao said that at a press conference during the 48-year-old meeting of the Council of the heads of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) answering journalists' questions.

According to him, an agreement on cooperation between ADB and AIIB in many industries has been reached, "Part of our work is related to poverty reduction, and another part - to the development of infrastructure.From this perspective, our opinions coincide with AIIB. We have an agreement on co-financing in many sectors".