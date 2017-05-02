 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on investments in securities (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on investments in securities as of April 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:  

    No.BanksInvestments in securities (thsd AZN)
    1PASHA Bank126 564,00
    2Xalg Bank44 065,00
    3Bank of Baku31 649,64
    4Bank Respublika26 089,00
    5Rabitabank22 240,00
    6Atabank15 000,00
    7Bank Avrasiya14 105,80
    8Bank Melli İran-Baku12 203,49
    9Nikoil Bank6 956,52
    10Pakistan National Bank-Baku 6 562,32

    * For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi