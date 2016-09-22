 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of aggregate capital (TOP-5)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of aggregate capital on July 1,2016.

    The table below shows the TOP-5 ranking: 

    No.BanksAnnual dynamics
    1Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan11,99
    2Azerbaijan İndustry Bank11,26
    3NBC Bank5,87
    4Turanbank-3,27
    5Silkway Bank-3,73

