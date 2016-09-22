Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of aggregate capital (TOP-5)

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of aggregate capital on July 1,2016.
The table below shows the TOP-5 ranking:
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics
|1
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|11,99
|2
|Azerbaijan İndustry Bank
|11,26
|3
|NBC Bank
|5,87
|4
|Turanbank
|-3,27
|5
|Silkway Bank
|-3,73
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
