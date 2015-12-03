​Ranking of Azerbaijani banks for non-interest expense (TOP-10)

Baku. December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banking organizations in Azerbaijan in terms of non-interest expenses in January-September 2015.
The top ten banks in terms of non-interest expense are as follows (TOP-10):
|№
|Banks
|non-interest expenses
(thous. manats)
|1
|ZaminBank
|136 706
|2
|Expressbank
|28 434
|3
|Pasha Bank
|25 476
|4
|Bank Respublika
|24 518
|5
|Rabitabank
|21 967
|6
|Muganbank
|18 908
|7
|VTB Azerbaijan
|13 995
|8
|Turanbank
|12 098
|9
|ParaBank
|10 620
|10
|NBC Bank
|8 879
* Note that the number of banks have not provided the Report Agency with data due to deterioration of the financial situation.
** For a complete list you should subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of the Report Agency.
