​Ranking of Azerbaijani banks for non-interest expense (TOP-10)

Baku. December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banking organizations in Azerbaijan in terms of non-interest expenses in January-September 2015.

The top ten banks in terms of non-interest expense are as follows (TOP-10):

№ Banks non-interest expenses

(thous. manats) 1 ZaminBank 136 706 2 Expressbank 28 434 3 Pasha Bank 25 476 4 Bank Respublika 24 518 5 Rabitabank 21 967 6 Muganbank 18 908 7 VTB Azerbaijan 13 995 8 Turanbank 12 098 9 ParaBank 10 620 10 NBC Bank 8 879

* Note that the number of banks have not provided the Report Agency with data due to deterioration of the financial situation.

** For a complete list you should subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of the Report Agency.