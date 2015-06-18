Ranking of Azerbaijan's TOP-5 bank on auto loans

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on auto loans as of April 1, 2015.
Top five banks on auto loans are listed below:
|No
|Banks
Auto loans(thousand manats)
|1
|VTB Azerbaijan
|67 076,62
|2
|NBC Bank
|36 584,07
|3
|Rabitabank
|8 505,00
|4
|Turanbank
|4 888,00
|5
|Azer-Turk Bank
|4 722,64
