    Ranking of Azerbaijan's TOP-5 bank on auto loans

    Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks on auto loans for 01.04.2015

    Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on auto loans as of April 1, 2015.

    Top five banks on auto loans are listed below:

    NoBanks

    Auto loans

    (thousand manats)
    1VTB Azerbaijan67 076,62
    2NBC Bank36 584,07
    3Rabitabank8 505,00
    4Turanbank4 888,00
    5Azer-Turk Bank 4 722,64

