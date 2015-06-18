 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijan's insurance companies on efficiency ratio

    Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on efficiency ratio during January-May, 2015.

    NoInsurance companiesEfficiency ratio
    1Silk Way Insurance457,39
    2Azergarant Insurance94,51
    3Mega Insurance12,28
    4Pasha Life Insurance6,83
    5AzInsurance4,40
    6Alfa Insurance3,60
    7Ateshgah Life Insurance 3,35
    8AzerInsurance3,27
    9Ateshgah Insurance3,13
    10Pasha Insurance3,11
    11İnternational Insurance Company 3,07
    12Standard Insurance2,74
    13AtaInsurance2,74
    14Xalg Insurance2,74
    15Garant Insurance2,41
    16Azerbaijan Industry Insurance2,15
    17Bashak İnam Insurance1,95
    18Ravan Insurance1,64
    19Baku Insurance1,61
    20Amrah Insurance1,55
    21AXA-Mbask1,54
    22Buta Insurance1,18
    23Gunay Insurance1,00
    24A-Group Insurance0,85
    25Gala Life Insurance0,61
    26Era Trans Insurance0
    27Chartis Azerbaijan0

    Ranking prepared based on data from the State Insurance Supervision Service;

    Ranking reflects the ratio of collected premiums to the percentage of payments; In companies where ratios less than 1,00 payments exceeded revenues.

