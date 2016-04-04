Payment of compulsory insurance of vehicles decreased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ In March 2016, Azerbaijan's insurance companies, which are members of the Bureau of Compulsory Insurance (BCI) made insurance payments on "Compulsory insurance of civil liability of vehicle owners" of 1 554 insurance claims totaling 2 mln AZN.

Report informs referring to the BCI, the average amount of insurance payments for damage to owners of vehicle totaled 1 230 AZN.

In comparison with the previous year, the number of insurance claims increased by 9,7%, the amount of insurance payments - 21,7%.

In general, in January-March 2016 members of the Bureau of Compulsory Insurance (BCI) made insurance payments for 4535 insurance claims totaling 5.8 mln. AZN.

In February, BCI has paid compensation for 21 requirements totaling 80,200 AZN. In general, in first quarter of 2016, 144.5 thousand manats paid for 39 compensation claims.