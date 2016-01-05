New Director General appointed for 'Rabitabank'

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ New director general appointed to 'Rabitabank' OJSC.

Eldar Aghayev, one of directors general of the bank, launched execution of his duties today.

Report informs referring to the bank, E.Aghayev was in the composition of Managerial Staff before and worked as Deputy Chairman.

At present, Chairman of Managerial Staff is Elchin Gadimov. New appointment for posts of resigned two Deputy Chairmen is not made. Other Directors General are Arif Zeynalov, Seyran Nuriyev, Jeyhun Ibrahimov, Ziya Nuriyev and Aydın Huseynov. Observation Commission consists of Chairman Zakir Nuriyev and members Kamal Madatov and Aslan Khasiyev.