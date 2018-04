Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ General Director of "Azericard" LLC Anar Sultanov was dismissed. Report was told by the reliable sources.

Jeyhun Rahimov appointed new chairperson for the company.

Earlier, Jeyhun Rahimov worked for director of plastic card business of "Azer-Turk Bank" JSC, and previously led the Department of Retail Business at "Capital Bank" JSC.