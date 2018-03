Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ A new chairman of tax policy and revenue department of the Ministry of Finance has been appointed. Report informs, the position was entrusted to Fikrat Shirino. He previously was the deputy chairman of the department.

FSirinov is also a member of the Board of Appeal of the ministry.

The former head of the department of tax policy and revenue Jamil Alizadeh has died on April 6, 2016.