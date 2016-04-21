Most Western indexes increased

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 20, at the US stock market Dow Jones index increased by 0,24% to 18 096,27 points, the S & P 500 up by 0,08% - to 2 102,40 points and the Nasdaq increased by 0,16% - to 4 948,13 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,08% - up to 6 410,26 points, the German DAX increased by 0,69% - up to 10 421,29 points, the French CAC-40 index went up by 0,56% - to 4 591,92 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price per ounce of gold decreased by 0,2% to 1 249,70 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,1293 USD (-0,57%).