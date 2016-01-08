Most Western indexes decreased

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 7ç at the US stock market Dow Jones index decreased by 2,32% to 16 514,10points, the S & P 500 down by 2,37% - to 1 943,09 points and the Nasdaq by 3,03% - to 4 689,43 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,96% - up to 6 954,08 points, the German DAX decreased by 2,29% - up to 9979,85 points, the French CAC-40 index went down by 1,72% - to 4 403,58 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold increased by 0,32% to 1 102,50 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,0877 USD (+0,49%).