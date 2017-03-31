Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (31.03.2017)

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|52,96
|0,54
|-3,86
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|50,35
|0,84
|-3,37
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1248
|-8,8
|98
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 728,49
|69,17
|965,89
|S&P 500
|2 368,06
|6,93
|129,23
|Nasdaq
|5 914,34
|16,79
|531,23
|Nikkei
|19 063,22
|-154,26
|-51,15
|Dax
|12 256,43
|53,43
|775,37
|FTSE 100
|7 369,52
|-4,2
|226,69
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 089,64
|20,6
|227,33
|Shanghai Composite
|3 210,24
|-31,07
|106,6
|Bist 100
|89 282,25
|12,53
|11 143,59
|RTS
|1 137,2
|12,29
|-15,13
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0674
|-0,0092
|0,0158
|USD/GBP
|1,2468
|0,0034
|0,013
|JPY/USD
|111,92
|0,88
|-7,37
|RUB/USD
|56,1037
|-0,5163
|-5,1693
|TRY/USD
|3,6504
|0,0046
|0,1227
|CNY/USD
|6,8894
|-0,0007
|-0,0556
Tural İbadlı
