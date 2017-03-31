 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (31.03.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 52,96 USD/barrel

    Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)52,960,54-3,86
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)50,350,84-3,37
    Gold (USD/ounce)
    		1248-8,898

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones20 728,4969,17965,89
    S&P 5002 368,066,93129,23
    Nasdaq5 914,3416,79531,23
    Nikkei19 063,22-154,26-51,15
    Dax12 256,4353,43775,37
    FTSE 1007 369,52-4,2226,69
    CAC 40 INDEX5 089,6420,6227,33
    Shanghai Composite3 210,24-31,07106,6
    Bist 10089 282,2512,5311 143,59
    RTS1 137,212,29-15,13

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,0674-0,00920,0158
    USD/GBP1,24680,00340,013
    JPY/USD111,920,88-7,37
    RUB/USD56,1037-0,5163-5,1693
    TRY/USD3,65040,00460,1227
    CNY/USD6,8894-0,0007-0,0556
