Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (31.03.2017)

31 March, 2017 09:37

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 52,96 0,54 -3,86 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 50,35 0,84 -3,37 Gold (USD/ounce)

1248 -8,8 98 Indices Dow-Jones 20 728,49 69,17 965,89 S&P 500 2 368,06 6,93 129,23 Nasdaq 5 914,34 16,79 531,23 Nikkei 19 063,22 -154,26 -51,15 Dax 12 256,43 53,43 775,37 FTSE 100 7 369,52 -4,2 226,69 CAC 40 INDEX 5 089,64 20,6 227,33 Shanghai Composite 3 210,24 -31,07 106,6 Bist 100 89 282,25 12,53 11 143,59 RTS 1 137,2 12,29 -15,13 Currency USD/EUR 1,0674 -0,0092 0,0158 USD/GBP 1,2468 0,0034 0,013 JPY/USD 111,92 0,88 -7,37 RUB/USD 56,1037 -0,5163 -5,1693 TRY/USD 3,6504 0,0046 0,1227 CNY/USD 6,8894 -0,0007 -0,0556