Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.10.2016)

25 October, 2016 09:49

Baku. 25 October REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to the previous day's price Compared to beginning of the year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 51,46 -0,32 14,42 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 50,52 -0,33 13,24 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 263,7 -3 -169,4 Indices Dow-Jones 18 223,03 77,32 798 S&P 500 2 151,33 10,17 107,39 Nasdaq 5 309,83 52,43 302,42 Nikkei 17 234,42 49,83 -1 799,29 Dax 10 761,17 50,44 18,16 FTSE 100 6 986,4 -34,07 744,08 CAC 40 INDEX 4 552,58 16,51 -84,48 Shanghai Composite 3 128,25 37,31 -410,93 Bist 100 79 932,55 1 088,89 8 205,56 RTS 993,77 55,4 236,73 Currency USD/EUR 1,0882 -0,0002 0,0026 USD/GBP 1,2238 0,0004 -0,2508 JPY/USD 104,18 0,38 -16,37 RUB/USD 62,227 -0,146 -10,2939 TRY/USD 3,08 -0,001 0,1586 CNY/USD 6,7752 0,0082 0,2815