    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.10.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 51,46 USD/barrel

    Baku. 25 October REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to the previous day's priceCompared to beginning of the year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)51,46-0,3214,42
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)50,52-0,3313,24
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 263,7-3-169,4

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones18 223,0377,32798
    S&P 5002 151,3310,17107,39
    Nasdaq5 309,8352,43302,42
    Nikkei17 234,4249,83-1 799,29
    Dax10 761,1750,4418,16
    FTSE 1006 986,4-34,07744,08
    CAC 40 INDEX4 552,5816,51-84,48
    Shanghai Composite3 128,2537,31-410,93
    Bist 10079 932,551 088,898 205,56
    RTS993,7755,4236,73

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,0882-0,00020,0026
    USD/GBP1,22380,0004-0,2508
    JPY/USD104,180,38-16,37
    RUB/USD62,227-0,146-10,2939
    TRY/USD3,08-0,0010,1586
    CNY/USD6,77520,00820,2815
