Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.10.2016)

Baku. 25 October REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of the year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|51,46
|-0,32
|14,42
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|50,52
|-0,33
|13,24
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 263,7
|-3
|-169,4
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18 223,03
|77,32
|798
|S&P 500
|2 151,33
|10,17
|107,39
|Nasdaq
|5 309,83
|52,43
|302,42
|Nikkei
|17 234,42
|49,83
|-1 799,29
|Dax
|10 761,17
|50,44
|18,16
|FTSE 100
|6 986,4
|-34,07
|744,08
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 552,58
|16,51
|-84,48
|Shanghai Composite
|3 128,25
|37,31
|-410,93
|Bist 100
|79 932,55
|1 088,89
|8 205,56
|RTS
|993,77
|55,4
|236,73
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0882
|-0,0002
|0,0026
|USD/GBP
|1,2238
|0,0004
|-0,2508
|JPY/USD
|104,18
|0,38
|-16,37
|RUB/USD
|62,227
|-0,146
|-10,2939
|TRY/USD
|3,08
|-0,001
|0,1586
|CNY/USD
|6,7752
|0,0082
|0,2815
Tural İbadlı
