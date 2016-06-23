Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (23.06.2016)

beginning of year Commodity Oil Brent (USD/barrel) 49,88 -0,74 12,84 Oil WTI (USD/barrel) 49,13 0,28 11,85 Gold (USD/ounce) 1270 -2,5 -163,1 Indices Dow-Jones 17 780,83 -48,9 355,8 S&P 500 2 085,45 -3,45 41,51 Nasdaq 4 833,32 -10,44 -174,09 Nikkei 16 065,72 -103,39 -2 967,99 Dax 10 071,06 55,52 -671,95 FTSE 100 6 261,19 34,64 18,87 CAC 40 INDEX 4 380,03 12,79 -257,03 Shanghai Composite 2 905,55 26,99 -633,63 Bist 100 77 531,37 0 5 804,38 RTS 927,29 -9,93 170,25 Currency USD/EUR 1,1296 0,0054 0,044 USD/GBP 1,4707 0,0055 -0,0039 JPY/USD 104,41 -0,34 -16,14 RUB/USD 64,8278 0,8784 -7,6931 TRY/USD 2,8932 -0,0167 -0,0282 CNY/USD 6,5784 -0,0126 0,0847