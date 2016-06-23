 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (23.06.2016)

    Brent oil - 49,88 USD/barrel

    Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceIn comparison with previous day priceIn comparison with
    beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Oil Brent (USD/barrel)49,88-0,7412,84
    Oil WTI (USD/barrel)49,130,2811,85
    Gold (USD/ounce)1270-2,5-163,1

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones17 780,83-48,9355,8
    S&P 5002 085,45-3,4541,51
    Nasdaq4 833,32-10,44-174,09
    Nikkei16 065,72-103,39-2 967,99
    Dax10 071,0655,52-671,95
    FTSE 1006 261,1934,6418,87
    CAC 40 INDEX4 380,0312,79-257,03
    Shanghai Composite2 905,5526,99-633,63
    Bist 10077 531,3705 804,38
    RTS927,29-9,93170,25

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,12960,00540,044
    USD/GBP1,47070,0055-0,0039
    JPY/USD104,41-0,34-16,14
    RUB/USD64,82780,8784-7,6931
    TRY/USD2,8932-0,0167-0,0282
    CNY/USD6,5784-0,01260,0847
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi