Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.03.2017)

10 March, 2017 09:51

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Last price

Compared to previous

day's price

Compared to beginning

of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel)

52,19 -0,92 -4,63 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 49,28 -1 -4,44 Gold (USD/ounce)

1 203,2 -6,2 53,2 Indices

Dow-Jones 20 858,19 2,46 1 095,59 S&P 500 2 364,87 1,89 126,04 Nasdaq 5 838,81 1,26 455,7 Nikkei 19 318,58 64,55 204,21 Dax 11 978,39 11,08 497,33 FTSE 100 7 314,96 -19,65 172,13 CAC 40 4 981,51 21,03 119,2 Shanghai Composite 3 216,75 -23,91 113,11 Bist 100 89 002,56 -482,34 10 863,9 RTS 1 046,9 -50,54 -105,43 Currency

USD/EUR 1,0577 0,0036 0,0061 USD/GBP 1,2165 -0,0003 -0,0173 JPY/USD 114,95 0,6 -4,34 RUB/USD 59,2795 0,3755 -1,9935 TRY/USD 3,7738 0,0278 0,2461 CNY/USD 6,911 -0,0021 -0,034