    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.03.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 52,19 USD/barrel

    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/

     Last price
    		Compared to previous
    day's price
    		Compared to beginning
    of year
     Commodity   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)
    		52,19-0,92-4,63
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)49,28-1-4,44
    Gold (USD/ounce)
    		1 203,2-6,253,2
    Indices
    		   
    Dow-Jones20 858,192,461 095,59
    S&P 5002 364,871,89126,04
    Nasdaq5 838,811,26455,7
    Nikkei19 318,5864,55204,21
    Dax11 978,3911,08497,33
    FTSE 1007 314,96-19,65172,13
    CAC 404 981,5121,03119,2
    Shanghai Composite3 216,75-23,91113,11
    Bist 10089 002,56-482,3410 863,9
    RTS1 046,9-50,54-105,43
    Currency
    		   
    USD/EUR1,05770,00360,0061
    USD/GBP1,2165-0,0003-0,0173
    JPY/USD114,950,6-4,34
    RUB/USD59,27950,3755-1,9935
    TRY/USD3,77380,02780,2461
    CNY/USD6,911-0,0021-0,034
