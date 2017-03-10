Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.03.2017)

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous
day's price
|Compared to beginning
of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|52,19
|-0,92
|-4,63
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|49,28
|-1
|-4,44
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 203,2
|-6,2
|53,2
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 858,19
|2,46
|1 095,59
|S&P 500
|2 364,87
|1,89
|126,04
|Nasdaq
|5 838,81
|1,26
|455,7
|Nikkei
|19 318,58
|64,55
|204,21
|Dax
|11 978,39
|11,08
|497,33
|FTSE 100
|7 314,96
|-19,65
|172,13
|CAC 40
|4 981,51
|21,03
|119,2
|Shanghai Composite
|3 216,75
|-23,91
|113,11
|Bist 100
|89 002,56
|-482,34
|10 863,9
|RTS
|1 046,9
|-50,54
|-105,43
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0577
|0,0036
|0,0061
|USD/GBP
|1,2165
|-0,0003
|-0,0173
|JPY/USD
|114,95
|0,6
|-4,34
|RUB/USD
|59,2795
|0,3755
|-1,9935
|TRY/USD
|3,7738
|0,0278
|0,2461
|CNY/USD
|6,911
|-0,0021
|-0,034
Tural İbadlıNews Author
Share in Facebook