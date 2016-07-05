 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.07.2016)

    Brent oil - 50,1USD/barrel

    Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ As 4 July - Independence Day was marked in the United States, New York stock market was closed and WTI crude and US fund indices prices kept stable. 

    The latest change was fixed on July 1:

     Last price

    		In comparison with previous day priceIn comparison with
    beginning of year
    Commodity   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)50,1-0,2513,06
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)48,99011,71
    Gold (USD/ounce)13390-94,1
    İndices   
    Dow-Jones17 949,370524,34
    S&P 5002 102,95059,01
    Nasdaq4 862,570-144,84
    Nikkei15 775,893,32-3 257,91
    Dax9 709,09-67,03-1 033,92
    FTSE 1006 522,26-55,57279,94
    CAC 40 INDEX4 234,86-39,1-402,2
    Shanghai Composite2 988,656,12-550,58
    Bist 10078 387,7435,596 660,71
    RTS933,320176,28
    Currency   
    USD/EUR1,11540,00180,0298
    USD/GBP1,32870,002-0,1459
    JPY/USD102,56-0,05-17,99
    RUB/USD63,77460-8,7463
    TRY/USD2,90680,005-0,0146
    CNY/USD6,66530,00560,1716
