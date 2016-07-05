Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.07.2016)

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ As 4 July - Independence Day was marked in the United States, New York stock market was closed and WTI crude and US fund indices prices kept stable.
The latest change was fixed on July 1:
|Last price
|In comparison with previous day price
|In comparison with
beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|50,1
|-0,25
|13,06
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|48,99
|0
|11,71
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1339
|0
|-94,1
|İndices
|Dow-Jones
|17 949,37
|0
|524,34
|S&P 500
|2 102,95
|0
|59,01
|Nasdaq
|4 862,57
|0
|-144,84
|Nikkei
|15 775,8
|93,32
|-3 257,91
|Dax
|9 709,09
|-67,03
|-1 033,92
|FTSE 100
|6 522,26
|-55,57
|279,94
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 234,86
|-39,1
|-402,2
|Shanghai Composite
|2 988,6
|56,12
|-550,58
|Bist 100
|78 387,7
|435,59
|6 660,71
|RTS
|933,32
|0
|176,28
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1154
|0,0018
|0,0298
|USD/GBP
|1,3287
|0,002
|-0,1459
|JPY/USD
|102,56
|-0,05
|-17,99
|RUB/USD
|63,7746
|0
|-8,7463
|TRY/USD
|2,9068
|0,005
|-0,0146
|CNY/USD
|6,6653
|0,0056
|0,1716
Tural İbadlıNews Author
