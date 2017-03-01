Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (01.03.2017)

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent (USD/barrel)
|55,59
|-0,34
|-1,23
|WTI (USD/barrel)
|54,01
|-0,04
|0,29
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1253,9
|-4,9
|103,9
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 812,24
|-25,2
|1 049,64
|S&P 500
|2 363,64
|-6,11
|124,81
|Nasdaq
|5 825,44
|-36,46
|442,33
|Nikkei
|19 118,99
|11,52
|4,62
|Dax
|11 834,41
|11,74
|353,35
|FTSE 100
|7 263,44
|10,44
|120,61
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 858,58
|13,4
|-3,73
|Shanghai Composite
|3 241,73
|13,07
|138,09
|Bist 100
|87 478,33
|-287,08
|9 339,67
|RTS
|1 099,46
|-17,83
|-52,87
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0576
|-0,0011
|0,006
|USD/GBP
|1,238
|-0,0062
|0,0042
|JPY/USD
|112,77
|0,07
|-6,52
|RUB/USD
|58,3794
|0,2522
|-2,8936
|TRY/USD
|3,6462
|0,038
|0,1185
|CNY/USD
|6,867
|-0,0038
|-0,078
