    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (01.03.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 55,59 USD/barrel

    Baku. 1 March.

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent (USD/barrel)55,59-0,34-1,23
    WTI (USD/barrel)54,01-0,040,29
    Gold (USD/ounce)1253,9-4,9103,9

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones20 812,24-25,21 049,64
    S&P 5002 363,64-6,11124,81
    Nasdaq5 825,44-36,46442,33
    Nikkei19 118,9911,524,62
    Dax11 834,4111,74353,35
    FTSE 1007 263,4410,44120,61
    CAC 40 INDEX4 858,5813,4-3,73
    Shanghai Composite3 241,7313,07138,09
    Bist 10087 478,33-287,089 339,67
    RTS1 099,46-17,83-52,87

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,0576-0,00110,006
    USD/GBP1,238-0,00620,0042
    JPY/USD112,770,07-6,52
    RUB/USD58,37940,2522-2,8936
    TRY/USD3,64620,0380,1185
    CNY/USD6,867-0,0038-0,078
