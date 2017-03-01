Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (01.03.2017)

1 March, 2017 10:58

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent (USD/barrel) 55,59 -0,34 -1,23 WTI (USD/barrel) 54,01 -0,04 0,29 Gold (USD/ounce) 1253,9 -4,9 103,9 Indices Dow-Jones 20 812,24 -25,2 1 049,64 S&P 500 2 363,64 -6,11 124,81 Nasdaq 5 825,44 -36,46 442,33 Nikkei 19 118,99 11,52 4,62 Dax 11 834,41 11,74 353,35 FTSE 100 7 263,44 10,44 120,61 CAC 40 INDEX 4 858,58 13,4 -3,73 Shanghai Composite 3 241,73 13,07 138,09 Bist 100 87 478,33 -287,08 9 339,67 RTS 1 099,46 -17,83 -52,87 Currency USD/EUR 1,0576 -0,0011 0,006 USD/GBP 1,238 -0,0062 0,0042 JPY/USD 112,77 0,07 -6,52 RUB/USD 58,3794 0,2522 -2,8936 TRY/USD 3,6462 0,038 0,1185 CNY/USD 6,867 -0,0038 -0,078