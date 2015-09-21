 Top
    Licenses of more 5 insurance agents suspended in Azerbaijan

    It's due to non-compliance with the rules of reporting, State Insurance Supervision Service says

    Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ By corresponding order of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan for a period of 3 months suspended perpetual licenses of 5 insurance agents.

    Report informs referring to the State Insurance Supervision Service, it's due to non-compliance with the rules of reporting.

    In general, licenses of 63 insurance agents suspended, which is the first such case in September 2015. In August, they suspended licenses of 8 persons, in July 71 insurance agents.

