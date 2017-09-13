Jihad Azour: Economic growth should be felt by all sections of population

© Report/ Elşən Baba

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan can develop many areas thanks to its geographical location".

Report informs, Director of the IMF Middle East and Central Asia Department Jihad Azour said told reporters: "Global economic shocks in 2014-2015 have affected many countries".

J. Azour believes that it is necessary to avoid additional expenses to get out of the situation, try not to end the balance of payments with deficit: "Very good steps have been taken so far, it is necessary to further continue these steps".

Also, IMF official considers essential to accelerate Azerbaijan's membership process to the World Trade Organization.

According to him, economic growth in the country should be felt by all sections of the population: "Not feeling in the lower level of the population negatively effects to the economic growth".

At the same time, J. Azour said that currently oil prices change at $50-55 USD/barrel corridor in the world market: "We think that prices will remain at this range in the next two years".