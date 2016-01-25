Insurance market of Azerbaijan grew by 3%

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ In 2015 the volume of insurance payments via 27 insurance companies in Azerbaijan amounted to 442.9 mln AZN, which is more by 3.2% than in 2014.

Report informs, Chairman of Azerbaijan Insurers Association (ASA)ç Orkhan Bayramov said

In the reporting period, amount of payments carried out by insurance companies were approximately 180,2 5 million manats. This is 14,7% more than in previous year.

During the reporting period, for every 100 manats insurance premium collected in the insurance market 40,7 manats have been paid. This figure in 2014 amounted to 36.6 manats.