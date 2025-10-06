Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States

    ING: Azerbaijani bonds benefit from geopolitical stability, investment status

    Finance
    • 06 October, 2025
    • 16:26
    ING: Azerbaijani bonds benefit from geopolitical stability, investment status

    Azerbaijani sovereign bonds continue to attract investor interest, despite moderately narrowing spreads and limited upside potential, Report informs referring to an update from ING Group, the Netherlands' largest banking group.

    The upgrade of Azerbaijan's credit rating by Moody's to Baa3 has elevated the bonds to Investment Grade status, significantly strengthening market confidence.

    "Performance has been robust this year, with Moody"s rating upgrade to Baa3 bringing the sovereign to full IG status and positive peace progress with Armenia also boosting sentiment. Spreads have squeezed tighter to reflect the new rating, while fundamentals remain solid despite some weakening in the twin surpluses likely this year. Despite current valuations offering limited significant upside, AZERBJ 32s do continue to offer a pickup over split-rated peers such as Oman and Morocco, along with oil-exporting peer Kazakhstan, meaning we would still be comfortable holding the bonds, especially given the lack of supply out there," reads the update.

    Azerbaijan ING Group bonds
    ING: Azərbaycanın suveren istiqrazları investorların marağını cəlb etməkdə davam edir
    ING: Азербайджанские облигации выигрывают на фоне геополитической стабильности и инвестиционного статуса

    Latest News

    17:43
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    17:26

    Netherlands pledges €55M via World Bank for Ukraine recovery

    Other countries
    17:20
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets Prime Minister of Hungary in Gabala

    Other
    17:18

    Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:09

    Türkiye, US explore partnership on rare earth project in Central Anatolia

    Region
    16:59

    Azerbaijani women's 3x3 basketball team reaches CIS Games final

    Team sports
    16:42

    Azerbaijan wins another bronze at 3rd CIS Games in Ganja

    Individual sports
    16:34

    ING: Azerbaijan keeps external resilience, but current account balance under pressure

    Finance
    16:33
    Photo

    Azerbaijani minister of defense meets with British ambassador to Baku

    Military
    All News Feed