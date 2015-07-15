Income of Azerbaijani population up by 6% in the first half of 2015

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ In January-June of this year, incomes of population increased by 6.2% and reached 19.8 billion compared with the same period of the previous year.

Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee, the sum per capita increased by 4.9%.

During this period, 74.2% of incomes was spent on the final consumption, 9.4% to the taxes, social insurance and voluntary membership dues, 14.0% was aimed to savings.

After making all mandatory and voluntary payments, 18.0 billion manats or 6.2% more than the previous year remained at the disposal of the population.